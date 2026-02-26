Stuart nurse nearly killed in head-on crash demands justice against suspected drunk driver

STUART, Fla. — A Stuart family is searching for answers after their mother was hit and nearly killed by a suspected drunk driver last November — and they're demanding justice.

Rebecca Engle, a veteran registered nurse who has worked in pediatric ICUs throughout the state, was headed home from Target when she was hit head-on in a crash. One of her sons witnessed the aftermath.

Nurse paralyzed in wrong-way crash seeks justice after no charges filed

"One of my sons, driving home from work, saw the accident," Engle said.

Engle said the driver who hit her was drunk and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

"He had to know he was too drunk; he was driving on the wrong side of the road. I close my eyes and still see headlights," Engle said.

Known for her courage and love of helping others, Engle describes nursing as more than a job.

"It's actually truly a passion. It's just my calling; it's always been what I've done," Engle said.

Now, she and her family are waiting for justice — and the wait has been longer than expected. The State's Attorney says no charges have been filed, in part because the driver at fault was also hospitalized in the ICU, and also due to a paperwork error.

"The problem is that the original affidavit was submitted by the Florida Highway Patrol to the wrong office in my circuit," State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl said.

That mistake has caused a nearly three-month delay in charges being filed, creating a nightmare for Rebecca and her husband, Kevin Engle, who has taken time off work to care for his wife around the clock.

"I've been by her side this whole time, and I plan on being by her side the rest of this time," Kevin said.

Despite the long road to recovery, Rebecca said she is not giving up.

"I'm hopeful, and I have faith, and I hope to be able to hold grandbabies one day, walk my children down the aisle, I'm too busy to be stuck in this chair," Rebecca said.

The Engle family has hired a legal team, and a lawsuit has been filed against the suspected drunk driver.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support the Engle family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.