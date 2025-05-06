Watch Now
Stuart man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Brett Hold purchased the winning ticket at Speedway in Davie
Brett Hold of Stuart claimed a $1 million prize on the 500X THE CASH game. <br/>
STUART, Fla. — A Stuart man won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to Florida Lottery officials, Brett Hold, 45, hit the jackpot after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Hold purchased the $50 ticket from Speedway, located at 2860 Davie Road in Davie. That retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning ticket.

Hold chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

The 500X THE CASH game has a top prize of $25 million, with the game's overall odds of winning being 1-in-4.23.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

