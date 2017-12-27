Stuart man hoping for white Christmas gets arrested

STUART, Fla. - A Stuart man was arrested during a holiday business patrol after police say cocaine, baggies and a scale were found inside his truck.

The incident happened on December 22 in the 2400 block of Monterey Road.

According to Stuart police, officers spotted Ryan Carter, 25, of Stuart sitting inside a pickup truck with his head down. During a welfare check, Carter was found inside with a pill bottle containing a white powder or pills on his lap. As he opened the door, the pill bottle fell and the white powder, later determined to be cocaine, spilled on the floor.

Stuart Police K-9 Officer Tyler Bovee and his K-9 partner, Bady assisted with the investigation and alerted officers to the presence of additional narcotics inside the truck.

Additional cocaine, baggies and a scale were found inside the pickup.

Carter was arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Martin County Jail where he was held on a $25,500 bond.