Stuart launches new traffic enforcement unit aimed at curbing speeding, improving safety

STUART, Fla. — Stuart streets are about to be safer.

The police department has launched a new traffic enforcement unit designed to address growing concerns about speeding and unsafe driving throughout the city.

The initiative has been a priority for Police Chief Flamur Zenelovic, who has focused on traffic issues during his first five months leading the department.

Two patrol cars monitored traffic Friday afternoon, pulling over drivers clocked over the speed limit.

"Because the number of vehicles in the city and the constant traffic, that’s one of our biggest sources of complaints," Zenelovic said.

Residents say dangerous driving has become increasingly common, especially during the winter months when traffic grows.

"In the high season everyone loses that kind of chilled, relaxed atmosphere; they have to be somewhere in a hurry, either to a restaurant, to the beach, and unfortunately, that introduces a lot of risk," said Stuart resident Jim Row.

Zenelovic said increased enforcement is aimed at preventing crashes and encouraging safer habits among motorists.

"We're really pushing on the citation side of things because we’re trying to change the behavior,” he said.

This year’s city budget includes funding for three officers assigned solely to traffic enforcement. Their patrols will focus on high-risk areas, including the Roosevelt Bridge, Ocean Boulevard, Monterey Road, Colorado Avenue, U.S. Highway 1 and Kanner Highway.

Some residents say they welcome the added police presence.

"I think it's important to do that. There have been a lot of accidents, especially on the bridge, so it's definitely a priority to crack down on that [and] ensure there’s safety on the roads,” said resident Bethany Garcia.

Row added that accountability may influence drivers to slow down.

"Economics shape behavior and fines, tickets, when you get that insurance bump because you got points, you're going to think twice about I gotta take my foot back off the pedal a little bit,” he said.

Zenelovic added he hopes the stepped-up enforcement sends a clear message.

"We're taking it seriously, and we want motorists that are passing through town to remember Stuart PD is probably going to enforce things pretty tight," Zenelovic said.

