Stuart Air Show takes flight despite government shutdown impact

STUART, Fla. — The 36th annual Stuart Air Show is taking flight this weekend, promising about four hours of nonstop aerial action despite government shutdown challenges that affected military participation.

WATCH BELOW: 'The show will go on,' Ben Hogarth tells WPTV

Ben Hogarth, with Stuart Air Show, told WPTV's Tyler Hatfield the shutdown did impact plans for the weekend show.

"We've been a little bit spoiled the last few years with just how many jet teams we've been able to bring out," Hogarth said. "So unfortunately right now those jet teams aren't going to be included in the show, but the show will go on."

While military jet teams won't be performing, the show will feature aerobatic squadrons, mini jet shows, parachuting teams, and an increased number of civilian aircraft soaring over the skies.

"We had people calling us and we were calling out to the community and so we ended up getting pilots and aircraft that weren't initially going to come to the show actually decide to show up," Hogarth said.

Among the participating pilots is Bob Schaeffer, who is flying a Vietnam-era Cessna 02A that was used as a forward air control airplane during the war. Schaeffer has been coming to the show for more than a decade.

"I'll go up and fly around and make noise and blow smoke," Schaeffer said. "And pretend to find the bad guys and then the helicopters will come in and flying around looking for the bad guys."

Despite the missing military performances, Schaeffer noted that military jets typically represent only about a third of the Stewart Air Show each year. He believes the spirit of the event will still soar.

"You'll be able to appreciate the skill that it takes to do the aerial acrobatics that these very talented pilots are going to be exhibiting," Schaeffer said. "It's going to be exciting, but heed Bob's advice. Bring earplugs in store."