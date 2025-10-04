Seacoast Bank investing millions in headquarters in downtown Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Seacoast Bank is investing millions in a new three-story, 58,647-square-foot headquarters in downtown Stuart, replacing its 60-year-old building at 815 S. Colorado Ave.

Approved by the Community Redevelopment Board and the Stuart City Commission, the reconstruction project includes a new headquarters building and a detached parking garage. Bank officials say the redesign is intended to improve safety, walkability, and downtown access while preparing for future growth.

Seacoast Bank

“This really reaffirms, kind of replants our flag here in Stuart,” said Tracey Dexter, chief financial officer of Seacoast Bank. “It keeps the local experience of this market here in the community. It helps retain the jobs we have and attracts new ones. We’re planning for growth, and in the short term, it provides jobs for all the partners working with us on the construction site.”

The project, which will support 225 current staff members and accommodate future expansion, will also create temporary construction jobs during the building phase.

“We’re planning a redesign and new headquarters building on our campus in Stuart,” Dexter added. “We have been in Stuart for nearly 100 years, and Seacoast has really integrated with the fabric of this community. We’re just really excited about recommitting.”

The existing facility, built in 1961, will be demolished and replaced with a 90,762-square-foot, three-story private parking garage. The new development will also include a drive-thru bank teller, a drive-thru ATM, and other modern banking conveniences.

“The building we’re in today has been here for about 60 years,” Dexter said. “While it’s a very strong, stable structure, it’s just functionally obsolete in many ways. It’s not optimal for how we operate today, and our customers need updates, both in technology and in how the space works.”

According to bank officials, services will continue at the current location throughout the construction process.

On Sept. 22, 2025, the City Commission granted a major Creek District code conditional use approval for the headquarters project.

Seacoast Bank officials call the investment a long-term commitment to Stuart and the Treasure Coast.

