Runners ‘Race the Runway' at Stuart Air Show

STUART, Fla. - Before the gates opened, hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers for the Race the Runway 5K at the Stuart Air Show on Sunday.

The route took them through the airport along the runway and past some of the planes on display.

The top finisher crossed the finish line in just under 20 minutes.

Martin County Fire Rescue Capt. Neil Amerson completed the race dressed in full gear and carrying an American flag.

He says our military members inspired him to do it.

Amerson says completing the race is nothing compared to what they do to serve our country every day.