Rooftop burglar breaks into Stuart stores

STUART, Fla. - Stuart police need your help identifying a man they say broke into a business on Federal Highway.

Officers said a man first broke into the Wigs and More store by going in through the roof.

Once inside, he got into the Sprint store by going through the dividing wall.

Stuart police released photos and video Monday of the break-in.

Investigators said the burglar took extreme caution to conceal his face and wore a hooded sweatshirt.

Any information which will help identify the man, contact Detective Sgt. Heather Rothe at (772) 220-3923.

Stuart Police are working a rooftop business burglary at 2111 & 2113 SE Federal Hwy. If you have any information please call Detectives at 772-287-1122. pic.twitter.com/ldUsJRnXb0 — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) January 15, 2018