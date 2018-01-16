Rooftop burglar breaks into Stuart stores

Andrew Ruiz
6:48 AM, Jan 16, 2018
Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. - Stuart police need your help identifying a man they say broke into a business on Federal Highway.

Officers said a man first broke into the Wigs and More store by going in through the roof.

Once inside, he got into the Sprint store by going through the dividing wall. 

Stuart police released photos and video Monday of the break-in.

Investigators said the burglar took extreme caution to conceal his face and wore a hooded sweatshirt.

Any information which will help identify the man, contact Detective Sgt. Heather Rothe at (772) 220-3923.

