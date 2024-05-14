Rival addiction centers battle and other interests debate building new facility in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — An unusual voice entered himself into the debate over a 140-bed Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center and Detox Facility in Stuart: Martin County Sheriff’s Office William Snyder (R).

His opposition increased interest in a conflict, which originally was mostly vocalized in public meetings between two competitors in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation industry.

Jason Ackner, who is trying to build the facility, said competition has spread misinformation about his project. He said these are lies to convince the public and commissioners to stop the project.

“That is another lie,” Ackner said. “None of this information was created by me or reviewed by me. This is what the competitors handed you to fearmonger and to getting this denial because of their own personal greed and fear.”

He never specified the specific company attacking his company. But, it was implied throughout the three-hour meeting the competition is Coastal Detox.

Coastal Detox, which is less than a mile away from the proposed site, performs a similar service. City Commissioners announced they met with members of the company and Ike Crumpler, who told WPTV he’s working with Coastal Detox.

Christina Tucker, who is the CEO of the company according to state records, declined to comment about the development. Crumpler also declined to comment.

Ross Tucker, who said his family owns Coastal Detox on LinkedIn, previously told the city’s Local Planning Agency in March that the development would make it more difficult for their company to hire staff.

“By bringing in this facility it would severely hurt us from a staff standpoint,” he said in March.

No representative from Coastal Detox attended the meeting on Monday night.

Unrelated to the corporate dispute, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the development would negatively influence public safety. He said he’s not against treatment, but against the amount of people coming from out of state.

“When they fail out of the program, which they will,” Snyder said. "They’ll be in my jail. They’ll be in these people’s backyards. They’ll be on the street.”

He also argued enough addiction treatment centers are already open in Martin County to help Floridians.

Some people, who attended the meeting, gave the sheriff a standing ovation and screamed words of support after his speech to Stuart’s City Commission. Those against the project tried to reiterate his message.

“Where are they going to be where they fail,” said one attendee. “Just like Snyder said, in my backyard.”

“Sheriff Synder, who is one of the best sheriffs I’ve ever heard about,” another attendee said. “That it’s not going to be a good idea to have these types of people live in our community."

Ackner said he already operates similar facilities in Martin County, which contains 173 beds. He also had Michael Gauger, who is a retired Chief Deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, candidate for sheriff in Palm Beach County and consultant, vouch for his company and operation during Monday’s meeting.

“This is a professional organization,” Gauger said. "They [the patients] can’t wonder. I toured the facility. I was impressed.”

City Commissioners for the city of Stuart also said they preferred the multi-family residence, which the land is currently zoned as of today, to help with the housing need in the city.

The applicant argued in a presentation to WPTV that civil rights could be violated if the proposal is denied, a possible precursor for a potential lawsuit against the city.