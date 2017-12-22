Residents say new Stuart fast food restaurant is causing traffic concerns

STUART, Fla. - Enrico Vittori says his new neighbor is coming with a good deal of concerns.

“You can’t stop progress, but you can stop the mess that is there now,” he says.

That mess he says, traffic headaches caused by people looking to get into the new Popeyes on Kanner Highway.

From drivers speeding down their street, to people making u-turns in their front yards as they search for an entrance.

We watched along with those concerned neighbors as several people were forced to turn around.

“Supposed to be a residential area,” says resident Ron Taylor. “But because of the commercialization across the street, we are now a pass through area.”

We took those concerns to both the county and law enforcement.

The county tells me it is on top of the situation, as the Florida Department of Transportation will install signage Friday that will tell drivers the proper entrance to Popeyes, and prohibiting parking on Gaines Avenue.

FDOT will temporarily close up the median at Kanner and Gaines next week, that way people won’t be able to turn onto this residential street.