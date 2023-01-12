'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show

STUART, Fla. — When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product.

Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year.

"It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I actually molded after a real handle."

Moorhead said it keeps a beer or soda can cool, while also making a statement.

"It's a real hit with all of my fishing buddies and boating buddies," Moorhead said. "And I wrote on there 'Beer In, Fish On,' so it's a real fun item, a novelty."

WPTV Bruce Moorhead explains how the "Reel Can Cooler" works and where it will be available.

Moorhead said his design comes in five colors but can be created with any color combination and personalization. He plans to launch the product at the Stuart Boat Show before taking it to shows in the Tampa and Palm Beach areas.

"The Stuart show is right down the street from me," he said. "I live up in that area and thought it would be a perfect platform to launch this in my neighborhood with the other shows after that. It's a great testing ground."

Moorhead is one of the hundreds of vendors who plan to be at the event.

The Stuart Boat Show will be held Jan. 13-15 at 55 Northwest Dixie Hwy.

It's the largest boat show on Florida's Treasure Coast, with more than 200 exhibitors displaying hundreds of boats that range from 12 feet to 90 feet in length.

Exhibitors will also share electronics, engines, safety equipment, clothing and jewelry. There will also be music, food and festivities.