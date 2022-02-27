Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Protesters object to 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Stuart

Many fear bill could act as a ban on teaching LGBTQ history
Protesters in Stuart expressed their opinions on the "Don't Say Gay" bill on Saturday.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 19:43:26-05

STUART, Fla. — Protesters in Stuart expressed their opinions on the "Don't Say Gay" bill on Saturday.

They met at the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to denounce the controversial legislation.

House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834, official known as the 'Parental Rights in Education' bill, but commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, has stirred a lot of emotion.

The House bill was passed on Thursday.

The bills would ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or in a "manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

Many in opposition say they fear it could act as a ban on lessons on LGBTQ history and discussions of identity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic