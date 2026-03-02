Promise Fund to host free Mammography Screening Day in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — A nonprofit dedicated to increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer, will host a free mammography screening day in Stuart.

Promise Fund will host its free Mammography Screening Day on Wednesday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Florida Community Health Centers and the Florida Department of Health, located at 3441 S.E. Willoughby Blvd.

The organization said it has provided breast and cervical cancer screenings to more than 480 women, since expanding to the Treasure Coast in 2024.

"For the past year and a half, we've had the privilege of connecting hundreds of women across the Treasure Coast with lifesaving screenings," Patricia Ferrer, Promise Fund's Martin County navigator, said in a press release. "With the support of our community partners, we've built trust, and that trust is saving lives. Neighbors are encouraging neighbors to get screened, and that's how real change happens."

A free screening day is also scheduled for May 13 at the same location, and free screenings are held every other month, the organization said.

Appointments are required. To register, call 305-389-5850.