Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting

Duane Brown fled the scene after he gun down a man, police say
Stuart Police Department
Crime scene of a shooting in Stuart on March 13, 2022.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Mar 14, 2022
STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police are looking for a gunman who wounded a man during a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. Detectives said Duane Brown shot a man in the back and fled the scene.

The wounded man is expected to recover from injuries.

Police said if you see Brown, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Det. Sgt. David Duran at 772-220-3925 or email dduran@ci.stuart.fl.us.

