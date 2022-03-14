Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting

STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police are looking for a gunman who wounded a man during a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. Detectives said Duane Brown shot a man in the back and fled the scene.

The wounded man is expected to recover from injuries.

Police said if you see Brown, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Det. Sgt. David Duran at 772-220-3925 or email dduran@ci.stuart.fl.us.