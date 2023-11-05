Outdoor activity center opens in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — It’s a celebration of all things outdoor in Stuart. The Lost River Outdoor Center at the Halpatiokee Regional Park is officially open for business.

The center offers a variety of activities, from bird watching to off-road biking. Most of their activities are water-based sports or adventures like miles of kayak trails, as well as a cruise-style boat ride through the river.

The owner, Rick Clegg, spoke to WPTV’s Victor Jorges about the importance of connecting with nature and how this new business can help people on the Treasure Coast do just that.

"When you expose yourself to nature, it releases some chemicals in your body like endorphins," he said. "hat releases stress and lowers anxiety. And all you have to do is get outdoors."

The center also has a shop area where people can purchase local products like T-shirts, hydrating slushies and any gear they might have forgotten.

Overnight primitive camping on Treasure Island, which is part of the kayaking trail, also is available. People can also camp at the Halpatiokee Campsite on the southeastern portion of the regional park.

The center will be open from Thursday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday are reserved for private activities and tours.

The pricing ranges, but they will be having a BOGO offer for opening weekend.

Find out more on their website.