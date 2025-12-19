New Memorial Park amphitheater takes shape in downtown Stuart

STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart is moving ahead with construction on a new outdoor amphitheater at Memorial Park, a project city officials say will add a large-scale live entertainment venue to the downtown area.

The multi-million-dollar amphitheater is under construction next to the Martin County Courthouse and is expected to be completed by spring.

New outdoor entertainment venue taking shape in Stuart

Downtown Stuart has long been known for its local, small-town charm.

“Love the area. Love the family feel of it,” said Martin County resident Sean McBride.

Katie Rice, who lives in Stuart, said the city is a great place for families.

“I love raising my little ones here. It’s a beautiful atmosphere,” Rice said.

City officials say the amphitheater will build on that atmosphere by expanding entertainment opportunities.

“Live music is a big part of downtown Stuart so we’re excited to be able to host larger venues and have that energy that people expect in our downtown,” Mayor Christopher Collins said.

The outdoor amphitheater is expected to accommodate up to 1,700 people, over three times the capacity of the Lyric Theatre, according to the city. Officials say the venue is designed to be family-friendly.

“My kids love to dance, they love to sing so it’ll be fun,” Rice said.

She added that the venue could fill a gap in local entertainment options.

“We don’t have a lot of venues where you can take families and be a family-friendly scene so I think this a really great opportunity to let kids be outside and hear live music,” Rice said.

The project carries a $2.7 million price tag, which Collins said is being funded through the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This is big for us,” Collins added.

Construction began in March, but the recent installation of a canopy has drawn attention from residents and visitors, according to city officials.

“The sail is now up, people are now noticing this amphitheater. It has been a long-standing project. This is the last phase of Memorial Park,” Collins said.

Once completed, the amphitheater will include lawn seating, a green room for performers and an architectural entryway.

“I think we’ll be there day one if there’s like a cool event to attend,” McBride said.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.