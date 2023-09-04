Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Minor struck by bullet while he was driving vehicle in Stuart

Victim treated, released from hospital
Minor shot while driving vehicle in Stuart. Sept. 3, 2023.jpg
Stuart Police Department/Facebook
Minor shot while driving vehicle in Stuart.
Minor shot while driving vehicle in Stuart. Sept. 3, 2023.jpg
Posted at 12:01 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 00:02:03-04

STUART, Fla. — A minor was struck by a bullet while he was driving a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart on Sunday, police said.

About 5:30 p.m, the unidentified suspect fired from a moving vehicle toward the victim's vehicle in the 300 block.

The victim went to the police department, nearly crashing through the entrance in seeking help, police posted on Facebook.

The victim received medical attention at the hospital and was discharged shortly after the incident.

Stuart police detectives are actively conducting an investigation into this shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7