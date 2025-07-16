Martin County School Board to revisit school resource officer contract following requested changes

STUART, Fla. — Discussions over the future of School Resource Officers (SROs) in Martin County Schools continue, following a delayed vote by the school board Tuesday night. The board was expected to finalize a contract with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, negotiated in May, but concerns over spending and staffing paused the process.

For parents like Kacie Lunsford with two young children at home, the issue is deeply personal.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Martin County School Board delays vote on school resource officer contract amid cost concerns

“Every day the thought goes through your head when you drop your kids off at school, like are they safe, are they protected?” she said.

Security remains a top concern for many families in the district.

“I think security is important for our schools,” added parent Heather Bonthron.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, board members questioned specific aspects of the proposed agreement, including overtime costs, the role of crossing guards, and how many SROs the district is paying for.

“[We need to be] honing in on what our expenses are and what’s associated with the contract. So I’m just asking for procedures for documenting the number of hours that SROs are working.” said District 2 Board Member Marsha Powers.

District 1 Board Member Christia Li Roberts expressed the need for additional clarity before making a decision. “I think those things need to be answered and need to be included as part of the contract before I would feel comfortable voting,” Roberts said.

District 5 Board Member Dr. Brian Moriarty also voiced concern over potential costs. “I think at some point we have to look at other options just to see if anything else is available for cost cutting measures,” Moriarty said. “Do we really need all of these people at all of these places? Could we investigate maybe having one less here, one less there?”

It's issue parents were also giving voice to.

“I hope we’re not squabbling over money about protecting our children,” said Lunsford.

“If we can get something that’s just as good for not as expensive, I think that’s probably the way to go,” added Bonthron.

Martin County Sheriff John Buddensiek, however, expressed confidence that they'll workout a deal.

“We’re talking about millions of dollars that we’re dealing with of taxpayer dollars, so I would expect them to be thorough,” he said. “We are still on track to be in the schools and keep our students safe come school time.”

By Wednesday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed progress in the negotiations. Derek Lowe said the district and the sheriff’s office had reached an agreement over the requested changes. The revised contract is expected to come back before the school board for a vote on July 29.

Until then, parents like Lunsford remain hopeful that the final decision will prioritize the well-being of students.

She said, “it’s a little nerve racking because we want our children to be safe, but [...] I think they’ll figure it out.”