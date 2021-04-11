Martin County High School class of 2021 celebrate their senior year with semi-formal event

STUART, Fla. — Traditionally, many schools would be entering prom season. But with the pandemic, some traditions had to change. Over at Martin County High School, a semi-formal was held outside for the class of 2021 on Saturday.

Students enjoyed food, a movie and even cast a vote for senior class king and queen. They took pictures to commemorate the occasion and their last year at the school.

“We wanted to come together one more time as a class and celebrate the cool stuff we were able to this year and over the course of our four years,” said Jillian Plymale, high school senior and helped organize the event.

School leaders say it wasn’t in the best interest for the students' safety to hold a traditional prom this year. Each high school in the district put out a senior survey and had the students' voices heard.

“We’re very proud of them. We knew that the students helped put this together. So, we’d hope it would be something they want to participate in and be memorable for them,” said Jennifer DeShsazo, Public Information Officer, Martin County School District. “But to see them all come together, especially tonight the weather isn’t the greatest but they’re still out there still with they’re friends they’re having a good time and they’re being safe and that’s what it is all about.”

This is the second year, many of these students had to go through a pandemic. But many have learned how to adjust and be resilient through it all.

“The unity, because I think nothing brings people more together than a common problem. Common problems bring up common solutions,” said Summer Reese, high school senior and helped organize the event. “So, I think it was really cool we had that group of us just kind of come together and we were all working towards a goal to make sure we can remember this part of senior year.”

Graduation is going to be in mid-May in the high school stadiums, but socially distant like last year.