Martin County deputies mourn the loss of 54-year-old Sgt. Richard Parks

STUART, Fla. — Martin County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday, Sgt. Richard Parks, 54, was laid to rest after passing away unexpectedly on March 27 while vacationing in Central Florida.

"I've always looked up to him and just seeing what kind of great guy he was and how he treats everybody," said Sgt. Anthony Blachowski who knew Sgt. Parks for eight years.

Parks was a 23-year veteran with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO

Prior to joining the sheriff's office, Parks was a Port St. Lucie police officer and served in the United States Marine Corps.

"I looked up to him my entire career," said Cpl. Kenneth Youngblood who knew Sgt. Parks for 21 years. "He's a cop's cop. He's going to be missed. There's some very big boots to fill there."

"Honestly you always felt his presence," said Sgt. Blachowski. You always knew he was in the room. He was always smiling, always laughing."

His brothers in uniform said his heart touched many around the sheriff's office.

"He's been an instructor," said Sgt. Blachowski. "He's been in traffic. He's been on road patrol."

"There is a lot of good times to be had with him," said Corporal Youngblood. "He had such a huge smile and an unforgettable laugh that I'll never forget. That's one thing I'll keep with me."

