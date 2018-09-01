Man arrested for burglarizing home in Stuart while owner was in the house

STUART, Fla. -- A man was arrested Saturday in Martin County after deputies say he broke into a woman's house to rob her while she was home.

Deputies received a call from a woman before 10 a.m. advising that the suspect entered her home in the White Marsh Reserve community off of Kanner Highway. She says the man fled when she noticed him inside the home.

Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) road patrol officers, MCSO Air 1, K-9 and Criminal Investigations Detectives located the suspect hiding in a wooded area not far from the crime scene.

The suspect has not yet been identified.