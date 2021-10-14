Interactive fishing and boating exhibit opens for children on Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. — A new interactive opportunity for children teaches safety, respect and environmental responsibility on the water.

The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast opened a new fishing and boating exhibit. Kids can play in the off-shore and in-shore fishing areas, with mangroves and sea life modeled after our shoreline. The exhibit teaches boating safety techniques complete with life jacket fittings, understanding flags, and supplies needed for boating.

It also allows children to see some of the sea life that call the waterways home.

“We’ve always wanted to teach our local boating safety here, our fish, different species, accurate species, learning what’s native to Florida. What’s an invasive species,” explained Katie Makemson, Project Manager for Exhibits.

Children are offered the chance to “fish” for stuffed fish that look like various species, from desirable delicacies to invasive creatures.

“We upgraded our fishing poles here, they have a cute little magnet, and they’re [the children are] so focused. We have two sizes for every fish. So you’re then learning to bring your fish over to the sizing chart, to make sure it’s large enough to keep or throw back,” Makemson said.

Children will also learn if fish are in season and how many they can catch pre day.

In addition, there are lessons about trash and pollutants that can harm the ecosystem.

WPTV NewsChannel 5’s Ashleigh Walters will serve as the MC for the museum’s upcoming Glitter & Glam Gala, which provides funding for exhibits, in-classroom learning opportunities and scholarships. The gala will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club with a “jungle safari” theme. Purchase tickets or donate now by calling 772-225-7575 ext. 203 or clicking here.