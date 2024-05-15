Watch Now
Human skeletal remains found in Stuart

Police say there is no need for alarm
Posted at 7:28 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 19:28:27-04

STUART, Fla. — An investigation into the discovery of human skeletal remains is underway Wednesday, according to Stuart Police.

The skeletal remains were found at an address on Riverside Drive near the St. Lucie River.

The investigation is said to be in its early stages.

"I cannot provide further details about the incident at this time. I do not want to speculate on information now because I want the investigation to be accurate," Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli said. "We understand the public's concern and assure you that every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information."

This said to be an isolated incident, and that there is no need for the public to be alarmed.

