Goodwill opens bookstore in Stuart that offers 'thousands of gently-used books'

STUART, Fla. — Calling all bookworms!

Goodwill of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast opened its first-ever bookstore in Stuart on Wednesday.

The new 8,170-square-foot Stuart Square ADC & Bookstore is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 2038 South Federal Highway, Goodwill said the store has "thousands of gently-used books at unbeatable prices" from every genre, including children's classics.

The store also has an attended donor center.

"We are excited to be opening our first-ever bookstore on (Florida's) east coast — this location features a beautiful space and lots of natural light, perfect for shoppers who are seeking books at a great value," said Donn Githens, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. "Additionally, the average donation made at a Goodwill ADC funds more than three hours of job training and opportunities, directly helping our team members to build job skills and improve their economic stability."

