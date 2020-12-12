Firefighters help assemble bikes for local charity

On Saturday members of the Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) union were hard at work assembling 150 bicycles that were donated to "Elev8hope", a local charity based in Stuart, with help from Bin Deals, a discount wholesale store in Palm City.

MCFR's union also dated $10,000 to Elev8hope.

Eva Rivera, Operations Manager of Bin Deals, said, “I feel like we are teaching our kids to give back and I also feel like it is our duty as a business who is thriving to give back to the community.”

On December 19, the bikes will be distributed via a raffle ticket by the Martin County Fire Rescue union to Martin County students at the Martin County Fairgrounds.

For more information on Elev8hope, visit https://elev8hope.org/.

