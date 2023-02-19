Firefighters contain brush fire around Seabranch Preserve State Park

STUART, Fla. — Firefighters worked a brush fire around Seabranch Preserve State Park that to impact structure, Martin County Fire Rescue said Sunday.
On Saturday night, crews were able to prevent it from spreading beyond 1.5 acres despite heavy vegetation.
Last night, crews worked a brush fire around Seabranch Preserve State Park which threatened to impact structures.— Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) February 19, 2023
Firefighters were able to help prevent it from spreading beyond 1.5 acres & contain it despite heavy vegetation nearby as fuel. #martincountyfl #florida #firefight pic.twitter.com/8tGlIXKhbq