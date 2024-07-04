Fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down Monterey Road for several hours, Stuart Police say

STUART, Fla. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused Monterey Road to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon, according to Stuart Police.

The crash occurred around 4:11 p.m. on the 2300 block of Monterey Road.

In a post shared on Facebook, police said the road was closed from East Ocean Road to Airport Road due to the traffic fatality.

Police told WPTV that a Hyundai sedan struck 2 other vehicles: a Honda and a Dodge sedan.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was said to be fine on scene but was also taken to a local hospital by family.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Monterey Road has since reopened.