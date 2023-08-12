Watch Now
Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

Crash in Stuart on Aug. 11, 2023.jpg
Martin County Fire Rescue/Facebook
Crash in Stuart.
Crash in Stuart on Aug. 11, 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 11:24:34-04

STUART, Fla. — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Around 4:20 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Southeast Devenwood Way and Southeast Federal Highway.

The driver was ejected during the crash and the SUV came to a stop off the side of the road near a housing complex, the agency posted on Facebook.

Federal Highway was down to one lane while crews worked the crash.

The driver was taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

