Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart

Water rescue in Stuart.JPG
Martin County Fire Rescue
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart.
Water rescue in Stuart.JPG
Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 21:51:46-05

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night.

Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance.

The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into the water to rescue her.

A MCFR ambulance took her to a hospital and a Special Ops Dive Team helped get her vehicle out.

"Thankfully, she’s expected to be OK," MCFR posted on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!