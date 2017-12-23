MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) wants local banks and businesses to be aware of a possible fraudulent check cashing ring out of Dade and Broward County that may be currently targeting businesses in Martin County.

On Friday, Martin County deputies arrested 37-year old Adrian Granado Mena of Hialeah.

MCSO says Mena attempted to cash a fake business check at Bank of America on NW Federal Highway.

An employee noticed the identification as well as the check Mena provided both appeared to be altered.

Mena attempted to leave the bank, but was greeted by deputies in the parking lot and arrested.

The check was drafted off the company name Pool Discount Center, Inc. and was written for $4,700. Deputies say Mena provided an out-of-state license.