Cruise ship employee from Stuart sentenced to prison for sexual exploiting minor

MIAMI — A 38-year-old cruise ship employee from Stuart has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for enticing a 16-year-old girl he met on a ship into performing sexual acts with him and producing child pornography by recording their sexual interactions.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Daniel Crow after a plea agreement on Aug. 12. He was sentenced to

30 years on coercion or enticement of a female and selling or buying of children, counts to run concurrently.

In July 2019, Crow met the victim while he was working aboard a cruise ship in Alaska, according to the U.S. Department of Justice criminal complaint. The victim, was vacationing with her family aboard the ship.

After the cruise, Crow remained in contact with the victim and used a messaging application to solicit lewd photographs from her, DOJ said.

In addition, Crow met the victim at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Stuart, where he engaged in sexual activity with her and recorded it in January 2020 when she was 17, according to the complaint. Crow stored the conversations and videos involving the victim on his cell phone.

The victim, who turned 18 in October 2020, provided consent to Homeland Security Investigators to search her iPhone.

Crow was apprehended in May this year after an ex-girlfriend of his made a complaint to the Port St. Lucie Police Department regarding the relationship between Crow and the victim. The ex-girlfriend discovered the relationship by checking Crow’s social media.

His initial appearance was May 25 in the Fort Division of the Southern District of Florida.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.