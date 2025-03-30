Crews battling commercial structure fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Martin County firefighters are working a commercial fire in Stuart Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the structure fire with a 40-foot RV inside at the 7800 block of SW Jack James Drive in Stuart at around 8:45 a.m.

A fire attack with water application is underway and roof ventilation is in progress. Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) says the RV's fuel load is most likely what's causing the intensity of the fire. Smoke is coming from where the RV is housed and there are visible flames on top of the motor home.

MCFR units, EMS units and Martin County Sheriff's Office traffic control is on scene. People are being asked to avoid the area.