Congress Ron DeSantis, Brian Mast to tour algae-ridden areas

STUART, Fla. - Two sitting congressman running for office will inspect parts of the Treasure Coast impacted by algae.

Congressman Ron DeSantis, who is running for governor, and Congressman Brian Mast, who is looking to retain his seat, are taking part in the tour.

In a news release, they pointed out they’ve opposed sugar subsidies and have fought to expedite completion for the reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

The tour comes on the heels of a meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday. It was held inside Stuart City Hall. The corps and water management officials stressed the solution to the algae problem is not cut and dry.

Congressman Mast proposed keeping Lake Okeechobee low during the dry season, something that could hurt the economy of towns along the lake. It could also leave South Floridians vulnerable during a drought since it's a reliable source of water if a drought is in place.