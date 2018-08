STUART, Fla. - The Coast Guard is searching for two people who are reportedly overdue in the West Atlantic Ocean.

Officials say 37-year-old Sasha McPhee and 37-year-old Jerome Burrows, both from the Bahamas, were aboard a 29-foot yacht that reportedly left Stuart Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in West End, Bahamas, later that day.

According to a news release, Burrow's brother-in-law reported the two were missing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.