Ambulance and SUV collide in Stuart, resulting in flipped vehicle

STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Federal Highway and Colorado Avenue.

Stuart Fire Department says the crash involved a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance and an SUV. It happened around 10:30 a.m. and caused the SUV to flip onto its roof. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police say traffic is being affected in the area. The Northbound lane on Federal Highway is reduced to one lane. Southbound traffic is moving as usual. Colorado Avenue is shut down at SE Kindred Street.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.