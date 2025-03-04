Alzheimer's disease clinical study looking for participants 

STUART, Fla. — If you have a loved one who is dealing with the beginning stages of Alzheimer's disease, a clinical study could offer some hope.

The Benfo Team Clinical Trial is looking for individuals between the ages of 50 and 89. The study is looking to see if increased amounts of Vitamin B could slow the cognitive decline in individuals with mild cognitive impairment.

The study is taking place across the country, including in Stuart and Delray Beach.

