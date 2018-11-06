3,288 pounds of food collected during all-day food drive in Stuart

UPDATE: Friday's all-day food drive in Stuart collected 3,288 pounds of food and collected $2,600 in cash and checks.

EARLY STORY: WPTV is holding an all-day food drive in Stuart on Friday to help members of the community in need.

The food drive is being held at the Seacoast Bank located at 815 Colorado Ave. until 6:30 p.m.

Just drive up with your canned goods and non-perishable food items and we'll unload your donation.

This is part of the annual Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive organized by WPTV aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can also donate food at NewsChannel 5 in West Palm Beach and at participating Seacoast Bank locations.

Click here to learn more about upcoming events, and how you can donate.