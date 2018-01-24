3 teens arrested for breaking into B&A Flea Market in Stuart

WPTV Webteam
2:28 PM, Jan 24, 2018
Three juveniles were arrested last Thursday after Martin County deputies say they broke into the B&A Flea Market late at night.

A view from the infrared camera on MCSO Air 1 of a suspect being arrested on January 18, 2018. The suspect is one of three juveniles accused of breaking into the B&A Flea Market in Stuart.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says three teen males, a 17-year old, a 16-year old and a 12-year old, broke into the flea market just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

A concerned citizen reported seeing suspicious activity near the flea market and deputies arrested two of the three suspects as they were walking away from the flea market with backpacks.

A third suspect ran and attempted to hide in an area thick with brush.

The MCSO Air 1 helicopter, equipped with an infrared camera, was able to pinpoint the suspect's location and let deputies on the ground to his hiding place.

All three suspects are facing felony burglary charges.

