2 injured after boats collide in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a boating incident in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue said two boats were on the St. Lucie River when they collided. Two patients were brought to Sandsprit Park and then taken to Martin Memorial South Hospital.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available..