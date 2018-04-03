2 injured after boats collide in Martin County

Partly Cloudy
HI: 81°
LO: 69°
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a boating incident in Martin County.
Martin County Fire Rescue said two boats were on the St. Lucie River when they collided. Two patients were brought to Sandsprit Park and then taken to Martin Memorial South Hospital.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available..
2 boats that collided in St. Lucie River brought back to Sandsprit Park. 2 patients to hospital, one with serious injuries. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SU1VgTKWkA— Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) April 3, 2018
2 boats that collided in St. Lucie River brought back to Sandsprit Park. 2 patients to hospital, one with serious injuries. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SU1VgTKWkA
On scene of a boat collision in #MartinCounty @MyFWC @MartinFLSheriff and @USCGSoutheast on scene. Two people sent to hospital. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/eG4u5UurQU— EricP_WPTV (@PhotogEricP) April 3, 2018
On scene of a boat collision in #MartinCounty @MyFWC @MartinFLSheriff and @USCGSoutheast on scene. Two people sent to hospital. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/eG4u5UurQU