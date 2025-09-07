19-year-old driver dies after vehicle crashes into ditch in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to FHP, at around 1:30 a.m. on September 6, a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling southbound on Horizon Avenue, near Salerno Road.

The initial investigation indicates the driver failed to stop before the end of the street, where it came to a dead end.

After failing to stop, the vehicle drove forward off the roadway and down the embankment into a ditch, where the front of the car collided with the embankment on the other side of the ditch.

The 30-year-old passenger sustained several broken bones, but is in stable condition.

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.