Stuart man wanted for murder in Arkansas arrested in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies learned a man they stopped on a bicycle overnight is wanted for murder in Arkansas.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Martin County Sheriff's Deputies stopped Latarris Robinson, 43, for not having proper lighting on his bicycle.

While speaking with Robinson, deputies noticed a baggie of crack cocaine hanging out of his pocket.

When deputies tried to handcuff him, Robinson took off running.

After a brief foot chase, Robinson was captured.

When deputies searched the fanny pack he was wearing, they found a stolen, loaded gun, 21 crack cocaine rocks and MDMA.

A search of a law enforcement database revealed Robinson was wanted in Arkansas for murder, theft and fleeing and eluding. MCSO says these are likely the reasons why he gave deputies a false name.

Latarris Robinson is also facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sale and delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, giving false ID to law enforcment and obstruction without violence.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond and will be extradited to Arkansas to face his charges there.