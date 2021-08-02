Southbound lanes reopen following deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County for hours on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at mile marker 129, about four miles south of Martin Downs Boulevard.

Investigators said the 46-year-old driver of a sedan, for unknown reasons, veered onto the left shoulder and struck a metal guardrail. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike eventually reopened just before 2:30 p.m.