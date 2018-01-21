Riviera Beach man arrested in Martin County for selling drugs

Moab Abrams

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested in Martin County on Saturday after the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say he sold drugs during a controlled narcotics buy.

Moab Abrams (23) of Riviera Beach traveled to Martin County to sell cocaine and Dilaudid, according to MCSO.

MCSO says Abrams attempted to flee the scene following the sale, but was stopped before escaping the CVS parking lot by Special Investigation Detectives.

Moab Abrams was charged with Possession of Hydromorphone and Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Sell.

His bond is $40,250.

