Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Pedestrian killed in crash involving car in Martin County

Fatality of woman occurred on U.S. 1 north of County Line Road
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
Deadly crash generic
Posted at 9:10 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 21:12:16-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old female pedestrian was killed in crash that involved a blue Honda in Martin County on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 1 northbound just north of County Line Road near the Jupiter Points Club and Marina in Tequesta.

All northbound lanes are closed due to the investigation.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue and Tequesta police responded but the investigation has been turned over to FHP.

More information will become available as the investigation develops, FHP said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.