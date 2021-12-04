Pedestrian killed in crash involving car in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old female pedestrian was killed in crash that involved a blue Honda in Martin County on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 1 northbound just north of County Line Road near the Jupiter Points Club and Marina in Tequesta.

All northbound lanes are closed due to the investigation.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue and Tequesta police responded but the investigation has been turned over to FHP.

More information will become available as the investigation develops, FHP said.

