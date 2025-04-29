'THEY DIDN'T PLAN IT OUT CORRECTLY': Martin County drivers share visibility concerns on Mapp Road

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Martin County are sharing their concerns about a road with concerning visibility issues in Palm City.

Rusell Farwick spoke to WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield at a WPTV Let's Hear It Event in Stuart after seeing our story on Old Palm City redevelopment. He shared that on Mapp Road in Palm City, parallel parking and landscaping is obstructing the view for drivers.

'DIDN'T PLAN IT OUT CORRECTLY': Drivers share visibility concerns for this road

“It just blocks the view of the people pulling out,” Farwick said. “I have to go all out to the bike lane to be able to actually see to pull out.”

Farwick said he's seen plenty of close calls.

I think it’s going to cause some accidents,” Farwick said.

Cassandra Bevis owns Salon Appearances off Mapp Road and said she sees and hears the potential dangers first-hand with the horns and minor accidents.

However, Bevis sees the benefitst of having the extra parking spaces.

“The accessibility in and out of the salon is a lot easier,” Bevis said. “Some of my employees park up there now and it’s great for them to run into the salon.”

Although Farwick agrees on the benefits, he thinks the county should get rid of a couple spaces to improve visibility.

WPTV has reached out to Martin County, asking if they had solutions to the visibility issue, and we're working on a response.

“(Martin County) didn't plan it out correctly,” Farwick said.