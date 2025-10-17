PALM CITY, Fla. — A Palm City animal rescue is still recovering following last year’s impacts from Hurricane Milton.

Members with Domino’s Cat Rescue League said they’ve made some repairs since the storm, but are now facing roofing problems.

Palm City animal rescue still recovering from impacts of Hurricane Milton

The founder, Rita Maris Sine, has also faced serious health challenges, including lung cancer and two strokes.

The rescue is working to cover building costs along with pet food, vet care and supplies.

WPTV Domino’s Cat Rescue League now facing roofing problems.

“All of our sweat and equity goes into Domino’s,” said Debra Lough. “So, anything that people can do, dig down and give us a hand, we would be so grateful.”

The rescue has helped cats since 2001 and hopes to keep their doors open, despite setbacks. They have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

