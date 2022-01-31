Watch
Martin County woman wins $1 million playing lottery scratch-off game

Palm City winner chooses lump-sum payment of $795,000
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 31, 2022
PALM CITY, Fla. — A 58-year-old Martin County woman is starting the week off with a slightly bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced that Maria Chavez De Mendoza of Palm City claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Officials said Chavez De Mendoza purchased her winning ticket from Smart Dollar, located at 413 Southeast Monterey Road in Stuart.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning when playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game are 1-in-2.65.

However, the odds of winning $1 million playing the game are 1-in-756,000.

