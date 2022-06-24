Watch Now
Crews battling brush fire in Palm City

No structures in danger, officials say
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 24, 2022
PALM CITY, Fla.  — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Palm City Friday afternoon.

Martin County Fire Rescue along with Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene actively containing the fire.

Officials said the fire was caused by lightning.

No structures are in danger at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

