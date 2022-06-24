Crews battling brush fire in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Palm City Friday afternoon.
Martin County Fire Rescue along with Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene actively containing the fire.
Officials said the fire was caused by lightning.
No structures are in danger at this time.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HAPPENING NOW: BRUSH FIRE - Battalion 2 units on scene of a brush fire in Palm City. No structures are in danger, at this time. @FLForestService is on scene with our units actively containing the fire. #brushfire #heroes pic.twitter.com/NjFNtMlULr— Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 24, 2022