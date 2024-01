PALM CITY, Fla. — A crash shut down the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 136 in Palm City causing severe traffic delays Monday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The crash was initially reported just before 8 a.m.

FDOT said all lanes were shut down southbound, backing up traffic between Becker Road and Martin Downs Boulevard. Southbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers should expect delays.