Alligator bites Palm City farm worker, Sheriff's Office says

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Palm City farm worker was bitten by an "agitated" alligator Wednesday, Martin County Sheriff's Office says.

The man who works as a pepper farmer was working in a field along 96th Street when the 9-foot, 4-inch alligator attacked. He sustained significant injury with puncture wounds to his thigh where he was grabbed.

The worker was able to break free and get away.

Police say the alligator as located and removed.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for the bite.