Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyPalm City

Actions

Alligator bites Palm City farm worker, Sheriff's Office says

Bite was non-life threatening
Alligator bites local farm worker
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Alligator bites local farm worker
Posted at 11:35 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 23:35:49-04

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Palm City farm worker was bitten by an "agitated" alligator Wednesday, Martin County Sheriff's Office says.

The man who works as a pepper farmer was working in a field along 96th Street when the 9-foot, 4-inch alligator attacked. He sustained significant injury with puncture wounds to his thigh where he was grabbed.

The worker was able to break free and get away.

Police say the alligator as located and removed.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for the bite.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE